ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. юния 2023. року наполнєли ше 2 чежки и жалосни роки як умар мой мили син

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Нє мож анї задумац як ми хибиш. Кажди дзень у жалосних думкох и молитвох твоя мац Ана хтора нє може преболїц терху за тобу
Спочивай у мире Божим! Най ци гвизди и мешац ошвицую твой смутни гроб.