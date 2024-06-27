ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(1969–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дня смутного, 28. юния 2024. року, наполнюю ше три роки як умар мой син, мили Ромко. Зоз жальом и молитву, твоя мац и брат Звонко зоз супругу и дзецми
Мили наш Ромку, спочивай у мире Божим!