ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 ‒ 28. VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики го будзе чувац брат Звонко зоз супругу и дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!
