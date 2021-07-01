ЖАЛОСНИ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния умар наш мили

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 ‒ 28. VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз жальом и терху умар мой мили и добри син Ромко, вично ожалосцена його мац хтора го нїґда нє прежалї. Ромко, сину мой, спочивай у мире Божим! Дзекуєме шицким цо го пришли випровадзиц на його вични одпочивок
Най це ангели чуваю!
