ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юния преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг и тато

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 ‒ 28. VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики буду чувац – супруга Тереза, син Иґор, и дзивка Соня зоз супругом Николом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
