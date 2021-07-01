ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Милому кумови

РОМКО ВАРҐА

(17. XII 1969 ‒ 28. VI 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Од куми Задрипковей зоз Ґораном з Бачинцох, и од Снежи Шобот зоз фамелию з Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
