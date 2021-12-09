ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ НА ЄДИНОГО СИНА

Дня 8. децембра 1991. року мучени и забити у Осєку

РОМКО ОЛЕЯР
дипл. економиста и резервни капитан першей класи

(1954–1991)
зоз Руского Керестура


Сину мой мили. Надїйо мойого живота. Наполнєли ше 30 жалосни роки, як ши нас зоз оцом зохабел и свойо ище нєвельки дзеци. Радосци без Тебе нєт. Час преходзи, а жалосц, боль и рана у шерцу, до края живота нам останє. Постої любов хтору шмерц нє може претаргнуц. А жалосц, хтору час нє лїчи. Як нам чежко без Тебе, знаме лєм ми, котри зме Це щиро любели. А з Твоїм одходом шицко страцели. Твоя доброта, любов и щиросц, занавше останє у наших шерцох. Остатнї Твойо слова на розходзе були: Чувайце мойо дзеци, бо су ище нєвельки. Дзекуєме ци на шицкей любови. У шерцу Це чуваю Твойо наймилши: мац Ирина, син Владко зоз супругу Марину и дзецми Валентину и Николину и дзивка Наташа зоз супругом Зораном и їх дзеци Андрей и Ивана Вукасово
Спочивай у мире Божим, дзе нєт жалю и болю!
