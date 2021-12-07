СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. децембра наполня ше 30 роки як нє з нами наш мили

РОМКО ОЛЕЯР

(16. X 1954 – 6. XII 1991)
з Руского Керестура


Жиєш зоз нами у здогадованьох на красни хвильки вєдно препровадзени.
Твойо наймилши
