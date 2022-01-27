СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. януара наполня ше штири роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мама и баба

РУЖА НАДЬ
народзена Здравкович

(1951–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Барз нам хибиш, а ище баржей твойо совити. Кажди дзень ши у наших думкох и вше це будземе паметац. Навики ожалосцени супруг Славко, синове Златко, Саша и Зоран зоз супругу Ларису, як и унукове Елияс и Самуел зоз Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
