СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас зохабела нина

САВКА ЖИВАНОВ
народзена Вранєш

(1945–2021)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на ню буду чувац Винка и Мирон Чизмарово зоз дзецми Весну, Таню и Марину и їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
