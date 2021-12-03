ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. новембра занавше нас у смутку зохабела наша мила андя

САВКА ЖИВАНОВ
народзена Вранєш

(1945‒2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац Фемка и Дьордє Живаново
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest