СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас зохабел наш син и брат

САША УЙФАЛУШИ


з Дюрдьова


Памятку на тебе чуваю мама Весна, тато Мирослав, брат Дане, стрикове Влада, Микола, Дюра, Яким и Славко и тети Марча и Хелена
Спочивай у мире Божим!
