ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. марца 2022. року нєсподзивано ме зохабел мой мили брат

САША ЧАПКО

(1974–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою доброту, пожертвовносц и любов, навики будземе чувац у своїх шерцох и думкох. Твой брат Кимо зоз супругу Биляну и дзецми Саню и Денисом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
