ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. марца 2022. року нєсподзивано ме зохабел мой мили син

САША ЧАПКО

(1974–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши так нараз и без поздраву. Памятку на це и твою доброту вично будзем чувац з любову и почитованьом.Твой оцец Владислав
Спочивай у мире Божим!
