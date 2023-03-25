СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. марца 2023. року наполнї ше рок як вецей нє зоз нами наш Сале

САША ЧАПКО

(1974–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя скромносц и доброта хибя нам кажди дзень. Чуваю це у красних памяткох твой оцец Владислав, брат Кимо, Биля, Саня и Денис