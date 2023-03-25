НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. марца 2023. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили кум

САША ЧАПКО

(1974–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Нїґда и нїхто нє годзен висцерац здогадованє на твою милу подобу! Памятку на тебе буду чувац кумово: Ґлориян, Теодора, Таня и Дюра