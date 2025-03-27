СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. марца 2025. року наполнєли ше три смутни роки як нас нєсподзивано напущел наш мили

САША ЧАПКО

(1974-2022)
з Руского Керестура


Док ми жиєме, будзе жиц и памятка на тебе. Вше це споминаю Теодора, Ґлориян, Таня и Дюра Штранґарово