ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. марца 2022. року нєсподзивано ме зохабел мой мили кум

САША ЧАПКО


з Руского Керестура


У цихосци вичного дома най це провадза наша любов и молитва.
Нїґда це нє забуду: Ґоґи, Теа, Таня и Дюра
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest