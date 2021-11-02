СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. октобра наполня ше пейц смутни роки як пошла до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац, баба и швекра

СЕНА СЕҐЕДИ
народзена Будински

(1946–2016)
з Вербасу


Памятку на єй любов, щиросц и доброту буду чувац и ношиц у своїх шерцох: супруг Янко, син Звонимир, дзивка Гелена Рац, нєвеста Златана, жец Владислав и унуки Иван, Сара, Мартин и Владимир. Най спочива у мире Божим!
