ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей куми

СЕНИ ХРИНОВЕЙ


з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом останєш нам у найкрасших памяткох. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Кума Ксения Хринова з дзивками Марчу и Олесю и їх фамилиями
