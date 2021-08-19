ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

СЕНКА СОПКА
з Руского Керестура

(1964‒2021)
умарла у Канади


Занавше це будземе чувац у найкрасших памяткох. Мижо, Тонка, Лина и Стефан Папуґово
Най це ангели чуваю!
