ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

СЕНКА СОПКА
з Руского Керестура

(1964‒2021)
умарла у Канади


Навики останєш у красних памяткох и нїґда це нє забудземе. Марча Папуґова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
