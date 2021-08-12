ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста у цихосци при своїх наймилших занавше нас зохабела моя мила шестра и наша предобра тета

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)
з Руского Керестура у Канади


Дзелєли зме ошмихи и слизи дзецинства, младосци и мацеринского живота. Подпора єдна другей до остатнїх хвилькох. Твойо слова, франти и дарунки, дзивчата и Славо навики буду ношиц у своїх шерцох. Нашла ши мир при свойому милому Исусови. Твойо: Верунка, Славо, Марияна, Ивана и Кристина Медєшово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
