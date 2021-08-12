ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста занавше нас зохабела моя мила шестра

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)
з Руского Керестура у Канади


Нєсподзиванє вельке и жалосне, була ши вельки борец у своєй хороти. Памятку на це будземе чувац навики. Твой брат Михал зоз супругу Славку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
