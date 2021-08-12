ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)
з Руского Керестура у Канади


Тето, твоя щиросц и красна бешеда вше нам останю у наших шерцох. Ваня и Славко Планчаково зоз малим Виктором
Спочивай у мире Божим!
