ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на це навики будзе чувац Владо Сопков зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
