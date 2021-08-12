ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста занавше нас зохабела наша мила тета

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)


Навики нам останє у красним памeтаню єй любов и доброта. Любо Сопков зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
