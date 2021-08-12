ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила сушеда

СЕНКА СОПКА

(1964‒2021)


Красни памятки на друженя зоз ню навики буду чувац сушедово Вера и Янко Гиково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest