ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестринїца

СЕНКА СОПКА
з Руского Керестура

(1964‒2021)
умарла у Канади


Єй ошмих и доброта занавше нам останю у паметаню. Братняк Славко зоз Зденку и Долорес
Най спочива у мире Божим!
