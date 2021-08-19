ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей шестринїци

СЕНКА СОПКА
з Руского Керестура

(1964‒2021)
умарла у Канади


Найкрасши памятки на це будзе чувац братняк Мирко Ґовльов зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
