ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мила Сенко, попита остатня кафа, нє бренка телефон и нє чуєм „гибай!”. Як далєй, нє знам анї сам. Посилам ци остатнї поздрав, и знай твой циґонь заш лєм будзе на озеру при мойому

СЕНКА СОПКА
(1964‒2021)


з Руского Керестура у Канади


Мамо наша мила, даровала ши нам шицко цо ши знала, мала и могла. Дзекуєме ци за кажду минуту препровадзену з тобу. Твой супруг Михал, и синове: Петро з Марину и малим вше нашмеяним Стефаном; твой Дзвоно; и Иван зоз Кенеди и твою премилу принцезу Кинсли
Спочивай у мире Божим!
