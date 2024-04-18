ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

СЕНКА ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и доброту навше будземе паметац. Сенка Бучкова зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!