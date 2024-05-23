СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. мая 2024. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас напущела моя мила шестра и нина

СЕНКА ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох, памяткох и молитвох. Брат Янко зоз супругу Весну и синами Мирославом и Борисом
Спочивай у мире Божим!