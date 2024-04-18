ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй шестринїци котра ше после длугей и чежкей хороти упокоєла 14. априла 2024. року.

СЕНКА ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Юлин Палїнкаш зоз супругу Марчу и їх дзецми зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!