ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

З любову и почитованьом одпитуєме ше од нашей милей тети

СЕНКИ СОПКА

(1964‒2021)


Єй ошмих и доброта занавше нам останє у паметаню. Шепинсково
Вичная памят!
