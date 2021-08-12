ЖАЛОСНИ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей андї

СЕНКИ СОПКА

(1964‒2021)
з Канади


Зохабела ши нас смутних и жалосних, навики будзеш у наших думкох и приповедкох: Маря и Владо Бруґошово, Саша зоз фамелию и Ивана зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
