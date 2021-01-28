ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. януара зме випровадзели на остатню драгу нашу милу

СЕНКУ ДЬОРДЄВИЧ
народзену Малацко

(1948–2021)


Навики останє у наших красних памяткох. Шестринїца Меланка зоз сином Мирком
Вичная памят!
