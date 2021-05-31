ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2021. року занавше ме охабел моя наймилша мац

СЕРАФИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1944–2021)
з Коцура


Най це, мила мамо, чуваю нєбесни ангели, а я будзем чувац памятку на це и твою любов у своїм шерцу. Твой син Звонко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
