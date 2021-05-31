ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2021. року занавше ме охабела моя наймилша супруга

СЕРАФИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1944–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом занавше будзем чувац памятку на це у своїм шерцу и у своїх думкох. Най це ангели чуваю! Твой супруг Силвестер
Спочивай у мире Божим!
