ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2021. року занавше нас охабела наша наймилша мац

СЕРАФИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1944–2021)
з Коцура


Мила мамо, з любову и почитованьом занавше будземe чувац памятку на це у своїх шерцох и думкох. Най це ангели чуваю! Син Златко, нєвеста Люпка, унука Даяна и унук Дамян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
