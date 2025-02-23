СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. фебруара 2025. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба, прабаба и швекра

СЕРАФИНА ПЕТЬКО
народзена Тамаш

(5. VIII 1934 – 20. VIII 2024)
з Нового Саду


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Твойо наймилши: дзивки Єлена и Марґита, жец Славко и унук Даниел з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!