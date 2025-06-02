ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. мая наполня ше 40 днї як нас нєсподзивано зохабел наш мили брат

СИЛВЕСТЕР ГОРНЯК

(1950–2025)
з Коцура


Охабел ши нас з вельким смутком и больом у души и шерцу. Твоя любов и доброта занавше останю у наших шерцох хтoру будземе чувац и паметац. Шестра Мария зоз мужом Юлином и дзивку Саню
Спочивай у мире Божим!