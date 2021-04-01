НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

СИЛВЕСТЕР ДОРОКХАЗИ ЦИКИ

(14. VI 1957 – 3. IV 2014)


Mили наш, роки болю лєм ше збераю та таки боляци тебе у наших шерцох занавше чуваю. Вично ожалосцени твойо наймлиши: супруга, дзеци, унуки, родичи и шестра
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
