СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла 2021. року наполня ше седем роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили колеґа и приятель

СИЛВЕСТЕР ДОРОКХАЗИ ЦИКИ

(1957–2014)


Вично нам останю красни памятки на ньго. Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest