СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. октобра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ше упокоєл наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР МАКАЇ

(1940–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом красни памятки на ньго буду чувац син Мижо и дзивки Оленка и Фемка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!