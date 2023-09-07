ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови, дїдови и прадїдови котри ше упокоєл 1. септембра 2023. року

СИЛВЕСТЕР МАКАЇ

(1940–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, од сина Мижа и дзивки Оленки з Канади и од дзивки Фемки зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!