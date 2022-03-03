СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. марца 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас охабел наш тато

СИЛВЕСТЕР САБО

( 1943–2021)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. З любову и почитованьом твойо Леона, Мая и жец Милан
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest