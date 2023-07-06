НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. юлия ше наполнєли 37 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР САКАЧ

(1986–2023)
з Коцура


Памятку на його любов и доброту навики у своїх шерцох буду ношиц: син Михал, нєвеста Иринка, унука Таня зоз супругом Стевом, унук Дарко зоз супругу Тимеу и праунучата Стефан, Йована, Теа и Лазар
Спочивайце у мире Божим!