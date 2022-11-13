СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. новембра наполнї ше рок як нас занавше напущел наш мили оцец и дїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР САЛАМУН

(1931–2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його дзеци и унучата
