ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и швекор

СИЛВЕСТЕР ФАРКАШ

(1956–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це з почитованьом буду чувац син Себастиян и нєвеста Єлена
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели чуваю!